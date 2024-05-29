12,203 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 382,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,998,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,998,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,460 shares of company stock worth $17,902,663. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

