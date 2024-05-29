109,223 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 16,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,867. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $768.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.