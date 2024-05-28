Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 3.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after acquiring an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,681. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

