Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 1845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

