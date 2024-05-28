yearn.finance Price Reaches $7,249.44 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $242.35 million and $16.45 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $7,249.44 or 0.10669072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,430 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

