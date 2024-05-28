Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PSWD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

