Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

XEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 1,307,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

