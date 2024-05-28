Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 21,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 782,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 86,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70,000.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 701,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $28.88. 22,589,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.