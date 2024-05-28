Wulff Hansen & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

