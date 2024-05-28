Wulff Hansen & CO. Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.60. The stock had a trading volume of 518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,223. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $372.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.