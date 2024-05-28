Wulff Hansen & CO. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,036,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,627 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

