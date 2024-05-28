Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.