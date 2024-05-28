Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $305.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

