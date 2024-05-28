Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

