Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 48,365 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $32.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
