Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 622.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.72. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.63. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.2318 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.