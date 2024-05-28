Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
