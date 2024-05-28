WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 148,812 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.87.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 561.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 514,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436,725 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $11,401,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 212,568 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 95,735 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

