Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 404,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 399,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.97 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

