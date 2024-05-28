Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 576,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

PGR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. 1,721,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

