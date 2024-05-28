Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
WHLM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.