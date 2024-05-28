Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

