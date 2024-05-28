Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 352,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

