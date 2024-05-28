Western Midstream Partners (WES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2024 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/21/2024 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2024 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2024 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,089. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79.

Get Western Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.