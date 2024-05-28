Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. 755,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

