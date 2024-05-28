Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.