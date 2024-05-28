Weitz Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,000. Global Payments comprises about 1.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.76. 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,784. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.