Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $50.99 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 2.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,012,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 927,563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 625,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,736,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.