Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 5.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

