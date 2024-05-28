Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.46. 670,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

