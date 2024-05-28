Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $445.15

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.
Watsco Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
