Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.22% of Waste Connections worth $856,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 394,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,119. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

