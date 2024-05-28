Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $50.52 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $50.52 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00054157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,004,025 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

