Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $525.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

