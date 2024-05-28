Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. 67,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

