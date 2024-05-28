Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 3.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vulcan Materials worth $62,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $259.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,029. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.