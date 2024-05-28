Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $124.98 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00006546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $124.98 million and $5.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,036.48 or 1.00130031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00113036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

