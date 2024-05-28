Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNO opened at $23.44 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

