Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.93

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 857637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,143,870 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

