Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 1.1%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $271.31 and last traded at $271.34. 1,041,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,268,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.