Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 63.1% in May

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 51,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 33,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,353. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

