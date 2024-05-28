VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Down 82.0% in May

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VinFast Auto Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of VFSWW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 22,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,929. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

