Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of EVTL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 60,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,082. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
