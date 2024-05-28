Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of EVTL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 60,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,082. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ( NYSE:EVTL Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

