Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 43,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

