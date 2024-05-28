Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536,606 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Verisk Analytics worth $176,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.19. 122,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

