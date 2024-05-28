Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. 252,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,742. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,823.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,782,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vericel by 61,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 208,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

