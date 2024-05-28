Venom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Venom has a market cap of $389.70 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.21983538 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,249,931.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.