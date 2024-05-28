Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,144. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.