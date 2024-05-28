Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,144. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

