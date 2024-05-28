Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.