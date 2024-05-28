Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
