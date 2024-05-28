Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $227,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 804,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

