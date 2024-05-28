Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $216,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.39. 1,598,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $357.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

